'They don't believe him': Injured player denied a sub fielder

Australian Jon Wells has starred on debut in the Pakistan Super League as his Peshawar Zalmi side reached the tournament decider despite being forced to field with just 10 players for almost two overs of Islamabad United's innings.

Wells earned a call-up last week to the PSL, which is being played in the UAE, after David Miller withdrew due to international commitments with South Africa.

And the Adelaide Strikers veteran wasted little time in growing accustomed to the conditions in Abu Dhabi, scoring an unbeaten 55 from 43 balls batting at No.3 as Peshawar chased down their victory target of 175 with 19 balls to spare.

But the match was somewhat overshadowed by a controversial moment in Islamabad's innings when Peshawar were denied a substitute fielder after veteran fast bowler Mohammad Irfan left the field due to injury.

Having appeared to cramp up late in the final over of his spell, Irfan chased a ball in the outfield in the following over and pulled up injured. He then walked over the boundary rope and lay on the turf, outside the playing arena, to receive treatment on his right calf. He appeared to be in obvious discomfort, screaming in pain as medical staff attended to him.

Substitute fielder Haider Ali came onto the field in place of Irfan before umpire Aleem Dar held a long discussion with Peshawar skipper Wahab Riaz, seemingly questioning the legitimacy of Irfan's injury.

The 39-year-old paceman had missed a game against Islamabad a week earlier, leading commentators to speculate that he had carried an injury into the match.

Despite the tall fast bowler receiving strapping on his calf and being helped into the change-rooms by medical staff, the officials told Ali to exit the playing arena, leaving Peshawar with just 10 players on the field.

"They don't believe him," former Zimbabwe international Pommie Mbangwa observed in commentary.

"So what they've said is he's bowled five deliveries with no trouble. And when he's finished (his spell), he's now saying 'I can't field, I'm injured'.

"It's like the boy who cried wolf."

As the match resumed, debate continued between overs with officials and players from both sides remonstrating on and off the field, including Peshawar coach Daren Sammy and Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan, who was batting at the time.

Having had just 10 players on the field for around two overs, Peshawar were finally granted a sub fielder in the 15th over after another long discussion between umpire Dar, Wahab and Peshawar veteran Shoaib Malik.

"The neutral doctor, apparently, has said that yes, he is injured," Bazid Khan noted in commentary. "So they believe him now."

Wells and his Peshawar side will now face the Multan Sultans in the final on Friday.