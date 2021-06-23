'They don't believe him': Injured player denied a sub fielder

Peshawar Zalmi to face the Multan Sultans in the final of the Pakistan Super League after they beat Islamabad despite being forced to field with just 10 players

Martin Smith

23 June 2021, 11:13 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

