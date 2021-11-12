ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

'Warrior' Rizwan hailed after intensive care stay revealed

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan fired his side to a daunting total in the T20 World Cup semi-final, only for it to be later revealed he had spent the previous two nights in hospital

AAP

12 November 2021, 07:52 AM AEST

