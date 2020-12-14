Vodafone Test Series v India

Henriques in, Abbott out of Australia Test squad

Sydney Sixers captain a late addition ahead of series opener in Adelaide, while allrounder Abbott will stay home in Sydney nursing a calf strain

Sam Ferris

14 December 2020, 02:06 PM AEST

@samuelfez

