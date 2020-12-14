Henriques in, Abbott out of Australia Test squad

Allrounder Moises Henriques has been added to Australia's squad for the first Vodafone Test against India after the hosts' camp continues to be hit with injury.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott will not travel to Adelaide with Henriques and the remaining Australia squad members from Sydney today after picking up a calf strain in the day-night tour match at the SCG on Saturday.

Henriques was meant to play the second Australia A tour match against the touring Indians but a scan last Wednesday revealed a low-grade hamstring strain that subsequently ruled him out of the fixture.

But the 33-year-old, who played the last of his four Tests in 2016, passed a fitness Test on Monday morning and will join a new look Australian squad in Adelaide three days out from the series opener.

Henriques is one of two new faces in the squad, with Victoria batter Marcus Harris earning a recall following the injury to David Warner, who suffered an adductor strain in the second Dettol ODI at the SCG last month.

Henriques comes in for Will Pucovski, the young batter who was ruled out of the first Test after he was concussed on the final day of the first tour match at Drummoyne Oval last week.

Pucovski was hit in the helmet by a bouncer late on day three, the latest entry on a long list of head knocks the 22-year-old has endured.

Both Pucovski and Warner are targeting a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, but their participation remains in doubt.

It has been a torrid start to the men's international summer for the Australians.

Marcus Stoinis (side), Warner (adductor), Ashton Agar (calf and finger), Mitch Starc (back and ribs), Josh Hazlewood (back), Aaron Finch (glute), Henriques (hamstring), Pucovski (concussion), Cameron Green (concussion), Jackson Bird (calf), Harry Conway (concussion) and Abbott (calf) have entered the injury ward at some stage over the past month.

In some good news, it is understood Green is recovering well from the sickening blow to the head he copped while bowling for Australia A.

Green was collected by a full-blooded straight drive by India tailender Jasprit Bumrah and showed signs of mild concussion.

The 21-year-old was subbed out of the match, replaced by Queensland's Jack Wildermuth, and will travel to Adelaide where he could make his Test debut.

The squad now has eight batters capable of batting in the top six, with Green alongside Henriques, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Joe Burns and Marcus Harris.

While two batters are set to miss out, they will stay with the squad in case a batter needs to be subbed out from concussion or for showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Australia has five specialist fast bowlers – Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Michael Neser – and two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Mitch Swepson.

Captain Tim Paine is the sole specialist wicketkeeper but should something happen to the skipper, Wade can step up and take the gloves if required.

The first Test starts Thursday from 2:30pm local time.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT