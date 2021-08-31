Heat confirm Mujeeb's return for BBL|11

The Brisbane Heat have confirmed the return of Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming KFC BBL season.

It will be Mujeeb’s fourth campaign with the Heat having taken a club record haul of 5-15 last summer against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Mujeeb the magician canes Hobart with fabulous five

He’s spent the past few months playing under Heat assistant coach Darren Lehmann at the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, where he took six wickets at an economy rate of 7.24.

“Darren has reported back to us that he keeps getting better each time he sees him,’’ Wade Seccombe, the Heat’s new head coach, said.

“It’s exciting for us to have him in the line-up again. It makes a big difference to how we match-up with other teams, and his skills and controls enables other players in our squad to come to the fore as well.”

The 20-year-old may well be in Australia ahead of the Big Bash season for Afghanistan’s Test match in Hobart, which will come immediately after the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

“I’m very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them,’’ he said.

“I’m very happy there, they’re great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them.”

Brisbane Heat squad (so far): Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (ENG), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)