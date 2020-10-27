Heat re-sign spin whiz Mujeeb but ABdV opts out of return

Best of Mujeeb in the BBL

The Brisbane Heat have re-signed the world's second-ranked T20I bowler, Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, for his third season in the KFC BBL.

Spin whiz Mujeeb joins England limited-overs dasher Tom Banton as the Heat's international recruits for BBL|10, though the club has missed out on the X-factor presence of South African superstar AB de Villiers, who has opted out of the tournament given the impending arrival of a third child.

The absence of de Villiers leaves the door ajar for a possible third international signing for the Heat under the competition's new rules, whereby they could access funds from Cricket Australia to finance a deal.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann confirmed that the club is indeed pursuing that path, adding they were "pleased with the positive response so far from the individuals we have sounded out".

Lehmann said Mujeeb, who has been in action of late for King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, was developing in stature as a T20 bowler and would again form a potent partnership with leg-spinner Mitch Swepson.

The 19-year-old took 16 wickets at an average of 13.56 and economy of 5.29 for Jamaica in this year's Caribbean Premier League. In two seasons at the Heat, he has taken 15 wickets in 18 games, with an economy rate of 6.08.

"He's doing a lot of the little things as well as anyone, and his control and maturity have gone to a new level, I believe," Lehmann said. "He was outstanding in the Caribbean Premier League recently when he was the second leading wicket-taker in the competition, and he's shown in the IPL that he can handle the very best.

"We're very pleased to have him back with us and with the BBL schedule potentially looking quite different to the usual format, his versatility and ability to create chances in a range of conditions will be very important for us.

"We're pretty pleased to put him alongside 'Swepo' and (left-arm orthodox) Matt Kuhnemann as our frontline spinners because your slow bowlers are so important as to how you set up your fielding innings."

The Heat had been in regular contact with de Villiers through 2020 as they looked to re-sign the Proteas great following his stint with the club last summer, however a challenging set of circumstances put paid to a potential deal.

"While things initially looked fine for him to come back, there have been a few factors emerge which have changed everyone's plans," Lehmann said.

"The main one, aside from the challenges represented by COVID19 and international travel, is that AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child very soon.

"Naturally we're very pleased for them and know that the next few months will be a very special time for all.

"We'll stay in contact (with him) and see what develops. He has been in excellent touch in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, so he obviously remains a player we'd like to keep working with when the circumstances allow."

De Villiers expressed his thanks to the Heat for their backing.

"It's exciting for Danielle and me with the arrival of our new baby very soon," the 36-year-old said. "So with a young, growing family, and the uncertainty around travel and conditions due to COVID19, we reluctantly decided it wasn't going to be this season.

"The Heat were great to us last summer and I am very open to returning to the club in the future. The team didn't get the results we were hoping for and I consider there is some unfinished business to deal with.

"I wish the boys all the best for BBL|10 and will keep a close eye on results as we go."

The Heat still have work to do on the recruitment front but have added former Melbourne Renegades pair Tom Cooper and Jack Wildermuth to their books for BBL|10, while Matt Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers) and James Pattinson (Renegades) have exited the club.

Veteran left-armer Josh Lalor and young fast-bowling allrounder Jack Prestwidge are also understood to have signed with the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat BBL|10 roster (so far): Tom Banton (Eng), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper (new), Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, James Peirson, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jack Wildermuth (new).