Mujeeb tests positive to COVID-19 in hotel quarantine

Brisbane Heat spinner reported symptoms and has been transferred to a hospital on the Gold Coast

Louis Cameron

4 December 2020, 07:36 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

