Mujeeb tests positive to COVID-19 in hotel quarantine

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has tested positive for COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine ahead of his KFC BBL stint with the Brisbane Heat.

Mujeeb travelled from his home in Kabul last week and reported symptoms during his mandatory two-week quarantine period after arriving in Queensland.

He has since been transferred to a Gold Coast hospital as a precautionary measure under Queensland Health guidelines.

Mujeeb travelled to Australia with other Afghan players, posting a photo to his Instagram page on Saturday of him with Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad (both playing for the Melbourne Renegades) and Zahir Khan (Melbourne Stars).

It's understood their arrival into Australia was complicated by South Australia's recent COVID-19 scare. They were originally meant to land in Adelaide but were delayed and then diverted to Brisbane instead.

Queensland Cricket said in a statement they had been in close consultation with the 19-year-old.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed," Queensland Cricket chief Terry Svenson said in a statement.

"He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after."

Cricket Australia's Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson added: "The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season.

"Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers."

It comes after Hobart Hurricanes spinner Sandeep Lamichhane tested positive for COVID-19 while in his native Nepal. He is not due to be available for the Hurricanes until after Christmas.

Mujeeb is back in Australia for his third BBL stint with the Heat, with his unique brand of spin proving difficult to get away. From 18 games with the club he has the outstanding economy rate of just 6.08.

An extended absence from the early stages of the BBL season could wreak havoc with the Heat's spin stocks given leg-spinner Mitch Swepson has been picked with Australia's Test squad and Zahir, who played for Brisbane last season, has crossed to the Stars.

The Heat begin their BBL10 campaign in Canberra on December 11 against the Stars.