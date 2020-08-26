Heat lock in Proteas allrounder for Big Bash campaign

Brisbane Heat secure their final international for WBBL|06, signing South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk

Laura Jolly

26 August 2020, 07:00 AM AEST

