IPL 2021

World Cup-bound Ellis lands IPL deal

Nathan Ellis has capped a wild 24 hours with an IPL pay-day to go with his selection as a travelling reserve for Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Martin Smith

20 August 2021, 11:28 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

