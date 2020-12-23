Vodafone Test Series v India

Australia use their Head to break through India’s wall

Nathan Lyon's bowling to Cheteshwar Pujara in the first innings in Adelaide revealed new thinking and fresh plans to combat India's patient No.3

Martin Smith

23 December 2020, 01:51 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo