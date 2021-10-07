Vodafone Men's Ashes

Lyon ready as NSW, Vic players face quarantine ahead of Ashes

Australia's off-spinner among group of NSW and Victorian Test players who also face two weeks of quarantine ahead of the opening Ashes Test

Louis Cameron

7 October 2021, 05:07 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo