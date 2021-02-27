Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

T20 blockbuster moved as Auckland enters lockdown

The fourth T20 in the series between New Zealand and Australia will be relocated from Eden Park to Wellington

AAP & Cricket Network

27 February 2021, 08:30 PM AEST

