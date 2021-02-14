Guptill under injury cloud as Kiwis name T20 squad

Kane Williamson will lead a strong New Zealand squad for the five-match T20 series against Australia but could be without star opening batter Martin Guptill.

Guptill, New Zealand's all-time leading T20I run scorer, is battling a hamstring injury and will need to pass a fitness test if he is to take on Australia, starting with the first T20 international in Christchurch on February 22.

Finn Allen has been named as back-up should Guptill fail to recover in time after a stunning season for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition.

The 21-year-old right-hander amassed 512 runs in 11 innings for the premiers, striking at a jaw-dropping 194 runs per hundred balls faced.

While Allen is in sublime form, the Black Caps will be hoping Guptill gets up for the series against their trans-Tasman rivals.

Guptill averages 36.70 and strikes at 147.45 at home in T20 internationals, with one of his two centuries coming against Australia.

If Guptill is ruled out, New Zealand will still have experienced heads Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the ranks.

Boult, Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett form the pace attack, with Mitchell Santner and former Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner Ish Sodhi the slow bowling options. Allrounder Jimmy Neesham has been declared fit following a finger injury.

Tim Seifert is the squad's gloveman, while Devon Conway, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips, who made his Test debut against Australia in Sydney last summer, pack the middle order.

New Zealand enter the series having beat Pakistan 2-1 last December, while Australia lost their last T20 series 2-1 to India last year.

"There's no doubt this series is massive for everyone involved," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

"We appreciate the sacrifices the Australians have made to make this tour possible and with the February 22 opening match on the same day as the Christchurch Earthquake 10-year anniversary – it will be a significant occasion.

"Australia will provide a really stern test for our guys who I know will relish the chance to test themselves against the number two T20 side in the world.

"A five-game series also allows us to really nail down our game-plans and the way we want to play as we look ahead to the World Cup later this year.

"We've got a great rivalry with Australia and, with the prospect of full houses up and down the country, I'm sure this series will be the biggest yet."

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, *Martin Guptill (pending fitness test), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. *Finn Allen (on stand-by for Guptill)

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo