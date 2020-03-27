Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Maddinson, Moises share top Sheffield Shield player award

Duo pushing for Test recalls named joint Marsh Sheffield Shield players of the season, while Ash Gardner takes out Indigenous award

Louis Cameron

27 March 2020, 12:08 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

