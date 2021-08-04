Bolt to the new: Former Aussie swaps Scorchers for Sixers

Sydney Sixers have revealed the latest piece of the puzzle as they revamp their approach for the upcoming WBBL season, signing former Australia representative Nicole Bolton.

Bolton will wear magenta for at least the next two seasons, having bid farewell to hometown club Perth Scorchers after six years in orange.

Once a top-order batter who played 55 matches across all formats for Australia, Bolton has transformed herself into an allrounder in the WBBL, deploying her canny off-spin to great effect during the Powerplay.

"It’s going to be a massive change, but I’m really excited about this little phase in my career and looking forward to getting into the magenta," said Bolton, who is the Scorchers’ second all-time leading run scorer.

"The WACA has been extremely supportive of my decision to move across to the magenta and I can’t thank them enough for the contribution that they’ve made to me, not just for my cricket, but as a person over the last six years."

Bolton has found herself in the middle-order for the Scorchers in recent seasons and it is a role she will continue with the Sixers, slotting in behind a top order featuring Australia trio Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry, and star India opener Shafali Verma, who is also believed to have signed with the club.

"Just the idea of being able to play with Pez, Heals and Ashleigh Gardner, I’m pretty good mates with all three and, it was a pretty easy decision in the end," Bolton said.

"When I was first approached by the club, I hadn’t really thought about a move to be honest.

"The Sixers have been a really stable club since the WBBL started and have been really successful … how the whole organisation is set up made it really appealing to look into as an opportunity."

Having been on the losing side of back-to-back finals against the Sixers in WBBL|02 and |03, Bolton is looking forward to experiencing life on the other side of the fierce rivalry between the clubs.

"We certainly have a bit of competitiveness between both clubs," Bolton continued. "It’s going to be really strange coming up against the Scorchers."

The 32-year-old is the latest addition to the Sixers group as they aim to return to the finals after finishing outside the top four in consecutive seasons.

The club has parted ways with South Africa pair Marizanne Kapp – who has signed with the Scorchers – and Dane van Niekerk, while India left-arm orthodox spinner Radha Yadav is rumoured to be set to join national teammate Verma at the club.

Nicole Bolton is headed to the Sixers // cricket.com.au

"The whole club is super excited to have Nicole come across to the Sixers for the next few seasons," Perry said.

"Bolts has had an incredibly successful career at every level of the game.

"On and off the field she is a great contributor to any team she is involved in, and selfishly it will be lovely to have a chance to play WBBL with a great mate.

"Bolts epitomises what it means to be a great teammate."

The Sixers last week confirmed they had re-secured the services of coach Ben Sawyer for another season after he initially stepped down from the role following his appointment as a full-time assistant with the women’s national team.

After making the final in the first four seasons, winning two titles, the Sixers finished in fifth position in the past two tournaments despite fielding, on paper, one of the best squads in the league.

Speaking to media last month, new Sixers list manager Lisa Sthalekar suggested the Sixers had been a victim of their own early success, sticking to what had been a winning formula rather than evolving as the competition changed around them.

She tipped the playing group to embrace a new approach this time around, with a focus on how and when best to deploy their superstar batters.

"I know that they did a pretty thorough review after the end of the recent WBBL season … I think you'll see a different style of game that the Sixers will play this season," Sthalekar said.

"(It’s about) trying to find the perfect position for each of the players in their roles … is there an opportunity for two players to go hard at the top?

"Is there an opportunity to change it based on the current situation of the match?

"I think that's something that the Sixers may look at for this coming season."

The WBBL season is scheduled to begin with a clash between the Sixers and Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval on October 14.

Current Sydney Sixers WBBL|07 squad: Ellyse Perry (c), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes