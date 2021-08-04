WBBL|07

Bolt to the new: Former Aussie swaps Scorchers for Sixers

Nicole Bolton is heading east after six seasons as a Perth Scorcher, penning a two-year deal with the Sydney Sixers

Laura Jolly

4 August 2021, 07:50 AM AEST

