ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

ICC announces no-ball change for T20 World Cup

On-field umpires will not be responsible for calling front-foot no-balls at the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup

Martin Smith

11 February 2020, 08:35 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo