It’s back! Australian cricket to resume on Saturday

Cricket will resume in the Northern Territory this weekend, with crowds of up to 500 in attendance, as the game re-starts during the global health crisis

Dave Middleton

4 June 2020, 09:52 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

