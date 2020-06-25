Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Blues name squad stacked with 13 internationals

Paceman Chris Tremain and opener Daniel Solway join Adam Zampa among the new faces on NSW’s list for the 2020-21 season

Martin Smith

25 June 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

