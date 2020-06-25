Blues name squad stacked with 13 internationals

More than seven years since he last played for the state of his birth, one-time Australia ODI paceman Chris Tremain will again pull on the blue cap of NSW this season.

Tremain has joined Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa in returning home to NSW, re-joining the Blues after eight seasons with Victoria.

The right-armer, who played four one-day internationals in 2016, is one of 13 current or former Australia representatives on the NSW list, which is half of their squad.

Tremain, who hails from the small town of Yeoval in NSW's central-west, made his state debut for the Blues in 2012 before moving south, where he was a key part of a highly successful era at the Vics.

He said a desire to be closer to his family was the main reason for his decision to move home.

"It feels great to come home. Most of the way home," he said.

Tremain playing for NSW in 2012 // Getty

"Sydney is where my cricket career was forged, but it's fantastic being so close to family back at Yeoval where it really all started.

"We were happy in Melbourne but with a young son and a nine-hour drive between him and his grandparents, we limited their interaction.

"Now we have the opportunity to grow a better relationship between Noah and his grandparents."

Tremain and Zampa are among four new faces on NSW's senior list this season, along with allrounder Nathan McAndrew and opener Daniel Solway, who enjoyed a breakout campaign last summer.

Spinner Steve O’Keefe (retired), batsmen Nick Bertus and Ryan Gibson, leg-spinner Daniel Fallins, fast bowlers Chad Sammut and Greg West and allrounder Param Uppal have all dropped off the list.

Highly-rated spinner Tanveer Sangha has signed as a rookie along with fellow Australia Under-19 representative Lachlan Hearne and Sydney Thunder spinner Arjun Nair.

The Blues, aiming to defend their Marsh Sheffield Shield title after winning a truncated 2019-20 season, have seven Cricket Australia contracted players on their list; Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Zampa.

NSW Blues squad: Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins*, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood*, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon*, Nathan McAndrew, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Steve Smith*, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*

*Cricket Australia contracted

Rookies: Oliver Davies, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Lachlan Hearne, Tanveer Sangha