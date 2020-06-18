Johnson returns home as Kiwi veteran joins Tassie

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Rachel Priest join NSW and Tasmania respectively ahead of this season’s Women’s National Cricket League

Martin Smith

18 June 2020, 10:25 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo