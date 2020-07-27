England v Ireland ODIs - Men's

England-Ireland ODIs to kick-start new 'Super League'

Australia's first games of ICC's new 13-team league could come in coming weeks as qualification for 2023 World Cup gets underway

Louis Cameron

27 July 2020, 05:02 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

