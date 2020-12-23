KFC BBL|10

Davies arrives to light up locked-down family

Sydney Thunder debutant Ollie Davies used lessons learned from facing Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood to make a big impression on his BBL debut

AAP

23 December 2020, 11:03 AM AEST

