England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

England debutant 'ashamed' of racist, sexist tweets

Ollie Robinson apologises for sexist and racist tweets that surfaced during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's

AP

3 June 2021, 07:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo