Pakistan expecting Australia to end 24-year tour absence

Australia could be set for a return to Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, following England's commitment to tour the country next October.

While pre-planning tours comes with a hefty caveat during a global pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed they would visit Pakistan for a two T20s to be played on 14 and 15 October, 2021.

That will end a 16-year absence for England, but a senior Australian men's side has not toured Pakistan since Mark Taylor's men in 1998, when current coach Justin Langer was part of the playing XI.

The International Cricket Council's future tours programme (FTP) has Australia scheduled for an away series against Pakistan in February and March of 2022, comprising of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s.

While the FTP is subject to a heavy overhaul in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with a logjam of postponed series to slot in, Pakistan are keen for Australia to return.

"We expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in early 2022," Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said in announcing the England tour.

Cricket Australia are currently focussed on delivering the current season, with an fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases in Adelaide, venue of the first Voadfone Test against India, highlighting the perils of looking too far ahead in the current climate.

On Australia's last visit to Pakistan, captain Taylor scored an epic 334 not out in the second Test of a three-match series his side won 1-0, but no senior men's team has visited since.

A suicide bombing in Karachi a few months before Australia's next scheduled tour in 2002 saw that series moved to Colombo and the UAE, while the 2008 series was moved after violence in the streets following the country's general elections.

The 2009 terrorist attack on the bus carrying the Sri Lanka team, and their Australian coach Trevor Bayliss, put paid to all international cricket in the country for years, and Australia played a 'Spirit of Cricket' Test series in England in 2010.

That series saw Steve Smith and Tim Paine debut together at Lord's.

While Australia have enjoyed considerable home success against Pakistan in recent years their record against them in the United Arab Emirates has been poor. Australia lost the 2014 series in the UAE 2-0, with captain Misbah ul Haq equalling the then-record for the fatest Test century, and again lost 1-0 in October 2018, their last away series against Pakistan, and Langer's first as coach of Australia.

Zimbabwe was the first full member nation to return to play in the country following the 2009 bus attack, when they played limited overs matches in 2015.

The country has successfully held the Pakistan Super League T20 competition in the country for the past few years, featuring Australians such as Shane Watson, Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk.

And in mid-2017 Tim Paine, Ben Cutting and George Bailey played in a World XI in a three-match T20 series.

But the confirmation of a return from England is a major feather in the cap of Pakistan cricket, marking the return of a major nation.

"I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20s in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan for 16 years and will open the door for both Test and White Ball tours in the 2022-23 season," PCB chief Wasim added.

"The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home white-ball series against New Zealand. We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in early 2022, with England returning for both Test and White Ball tours in the 2022-23 season."

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said: "It's a real pleasure to announce that the England men's IT20 squad will be playing in Pakistan in October 2021. This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations.

"As was demonstrated this (northern) summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB and ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans.

"As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two-match series will serve as ideal preparation for the England team leading into an ICC Men's T20 World Cup taking place in India during October and November 2021."