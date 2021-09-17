Black Caps cancel Pakistan tour after security alert

The Black Caps have abandoned their tour of Pakistan on the day of their first match after being warned by the New Zealand government of an "escalated" security threat.

The New Zealand men's team was set to begin a landmark series in Pakistan, their first visit to the country in 18 years, with Friday's opening one-day international initially scheduled to be the first of eight limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

But neither team showed up to the ground and spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium, with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday morning they had decided to cancel the tour.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former Test captain, personally intervened by calling his NZ counterpart Jacinda Ardern, assuring her the country has "one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team", according to a PCB statement.

But NZC says the squad is planning the depart the country, despite the PCB's claims of "fool proof security arrangements".

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," said NZC chief executive David White in a statement.

It comes only months before Australia's planed Test tour to the Asian nation, which has been mooted for early 2022.

The PCB made it clear they did not endorse what they termed a "unilateral" decision by NZC to abandon the tour, while captain Babar Azam said he was "extremely disappointed".

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches," read a statement from the home board. "However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal."

England are also scheduled to send both their men's (for T20s) and women's (ODIs & T20Is) teams to Rawalpindi next month, with the men to play two games in as many days as part of their T20 World Cup preparation.

Australia have not toured Pakistan this century due to security concerns, with a 2009 terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan national team – including Australian coach Trevor Bayliss – ensuring the country has been off-limits for international cricket for much of the past decade.

In recent years, Pakistan have hosted Australia in the United Arab Emirates for Test series in 2014 and 2018.

Tim Paine's first series as Test captain came against Pakistan in the UAE // Getty

International cricket and the highly-regarded Pakistan Super League have however gradually returned to Pakistan, with Tim Paine, George Bailey, Shane Watson and Chris Lynn among the Australians to play there in recent years.