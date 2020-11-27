New Zealand v Pakistan T20Is - Men's

'Final warning' for Pakistan players in NZ

Pakistan's cricket chief Wasim Khan has warned the squad to abide by COVID-19 protocols or risk being sent home from New Zealand

AP

27 November 2020, 12:13 PM AEST

