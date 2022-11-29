Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Cummins names Aussie XI for opening Test against Windies

Australia make one change from previous Test as pace-heavy battery set to be unleashed on West Indies in Perth

Louis Cameron in Perth

29 November 2022, 12:46 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo