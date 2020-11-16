No rest for the wickets: Cummins fresh for India

Australia pace ace Pat Cummins has allayed fears of fatigue early in the home summer, declaring he is feeling fresh after more three months inside bio-secure bubbles.

But Cummins said he will make a call when he links up with his Australian teammates on whether he will rest during the upcoming limited-overs series in Sydney and Canberra ahead of the four-match Vodafone Test series, beginning in Adelaide on December 17.

"(I) haven't made a final decision on that yet," Cummins said today when asked about resting ahead of the Test summer.

"Obviously, (it’s) unprecedented times with so many people spending a large portion of time in these bubbles so we're going to keep all the conversations open, chat about that a bit closer to when we all get together.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's times throughout the summer where some players might just need a little rest knowing not only how busy this next couple of months is but also a tour of South Africa (February-March) and a few away tours next year.

"There's always cricket on, so we'll make sure we're all open about that, having those conversations."

Cummins has been hopping between bio-secure bubbles since touching down in England in late August.

The right-armer was in bubbles in Southampton and Manchester on Australia's white-ball tour of the UK before flying to the UAE for the IPL, where he quarantined and remained in the bubble with his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

He is now in Sydney spending 14 days quarantining before linking up with Australia's ODI and T20 squad on November 27, the day of the opening one-dayer at the SCG.

Six games in 12 days is an intense start to the summer for the likes of Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner, who are automatic selections across all formats and have been bouncing from bubble to bubble since the UK tour.

Time will tell whether that trio will be rested from any of the white-ball games, but given they are senior players in the squad who dislike missing games of cricket for their country, it would not be surprising if they push through and feature in all fixtures.

Despite enduring the bubble life for more than three months now, Cummins says he feels in a "pretty good place".

"One of the benefits of being in a bubble in the UAE was we didn't spend much time traveling," he said.

"A normal IPL we're on a flight every second day, different city, so I think sometimes that can be as draining as the playing part.

"No doubt as well, the six or seven months we had at home (during the winter) put us in a pretty good place leading into the England tour and IPL.

"Coming in fresh to those tours it doesn't feel like the end of the summer, it feels like I'm ready to start the tour and in a pretty good place."

Australia's Test players in the white-ball squad will realistically have only a week to prepare for the opening Test, but Cummins says the consistent cricket holds him in good stead.

What he does need, he says, is a big training day to get miles into his legs to prepare his body for the rigors of bowling all day in a Test match.

But before the Test summer, Australia square off against India in three ODIs and three T20s, and while Cummins says he won't be primarily looking to inflict mental scars on the tourists, he wouldn't mind if it eventuates.

"If it happens I'll be happy," he said.

"Hopefully the (pitch) conditions will be what we as Aussies are accustomed to.

"Hopefully they've got a bit more bounce and pace than you would a place like India so that home advantage might come into it."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.