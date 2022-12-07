Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Boland's back for Adelaide with Cummins sidelined

Steve Smith will captain Australia in the Adelaide Test with Scott Boland returning to the side in place of Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out with injury

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

7 December 2022, 01:57 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

