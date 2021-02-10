Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Cummins handed Blues one-day captaincy

Australia's spearhead to lead the Blues one-day side in his first stint as skipper

Sam Ferris

10 February 2021, 10:29 AM AEST

@samuelfez

