KFC BBL|10

Scorchers vow to shelve egos against leg-spin double-act

Perth Scorchers import Colin Munro addresses how his team plans to quell Brisbane Heat’s in-form spinners in what could be favourable bowling conditions at Manuka Oval

Louis Cameron in Canberra

2 February 2021, 04:25 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo