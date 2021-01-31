Scorchers lose home advantage due to WA lockdown

Perth Scorchers have been forced to surrender their home ground advantage for Thursday night's KFC BBL Challenger Final, with the announcement of a five-day full lockdown from Western Australia's State Government.

The lockdown comes off the back of a fresh case of COVID-19 being recorded by a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth, and will last from 6pm Sunday until 6pm Friday.

The Scorchers were set to play their Challenger Final – against the winner of tonight's Thunder versus Heat clash – in front of their home fans at Perth's Optus Stadium, and the squad was only hours away from catching their flight back to the WA capital, but that match will now be relocated to Manuka Oval in Canberra, where all three teams vying for a spot in the Final against the Sixers are presently.

With a nine-wicket win over the Scorchers on Saturday night, the Sixers won hosting rights for the decider, which is scheduled to be played this coming Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The lockdown news is a significant blow for the Scorchers, who were set to spend the week in their home capital preparing for the Challenger Final in quarantine conditions.

Earlier this month, the three-time champions played four matches at Optus Stadium and won all four, including against their potential Final opponents the Sixers, and the Thunder, who they could well meet on Thursday night at Manuka.

Ironically, the Thunder opted to nominate Manuka Oval as the venue for their 'home' final against the Heat, given the challenges around COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney at the time.

Should they win through, they will essentially host the Scorchers.

"The League would like to extend its best wishes to all KFC BBL fans in Perth, particularly those Scorchers fans who were hoping to see their team in action this Thursday, following the announcement of a hard lockdown by the WA Government," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues.

"We support all governments across Australia in their efforts to manage the ongoing public health situation and wish Western Australia all the best in managing these latest developments.

"Likewise, we’d also like to thank the Perth Scorchers for their understanding regarding the decision to move The Challenger to Manuka Oval. This has been an unprecedented KFC BBL season and the ongoing flexibility and cooperation has been vital in getting us to this point of the Finals series.

"Finally, we’d like to recognise the incredible work of the ACT Government, Venues Canberra, Cricket ACT and Cricket NSW who have again come to the fore to ensure we deliver a safe, successful and complete KFC BBL|10 season. The League, our clubs and all BBL fans are grateful for the enormous contribution everyone in Canberra has made to this season and we look forward to seeing their cricket-loving community out in force again this Thursday night."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder (3) v Brisbane Heat (4). Sunday, Jan 31, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Winner of The Knock-Out. Thurs Feb 4, Manuka Oval, 7:40pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT