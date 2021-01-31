KFC BBL|10

Scorchers lose home advantage due to WA lockdown

Thursday's Challenger Final will now be played at Canberra's Manuka Oval after WA Government announced five-day lockdown

31 January 2021, 07:59 PM AEST

