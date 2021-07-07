King's gambit: Scorchers poach leggie, re-sign Devine

Alana King will strengthen Perth's bowling attack this season, while New Zealand superstar Sophie Devine has re-signed

Laura Jolly

7 July 2021, 09:03 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

