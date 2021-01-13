KFC BBL|10

Scorchers the team to beat despite Marsh injury scare

Perth face an anxious wait for the results of Mitch Marsh's scans but still loom as the team to beat for the BBL title

AAP

13 January 2021, 07:51 AM AEST

