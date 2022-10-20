Handscomb's Shield run glut rewrites record books

Handscomb sets career mark with huge double at Junction

Peter Handscomb has compiled the highest individual Sheffield Shield score in more than a decade as Victoria continued to pile on the runs against Western Australia at the Junction Oval.

Not since Western Australian Liam Davis piled on 303no versus NSW in February 2012 has Australia's domestic first-class competition seen an individual score the scale of Handscomb's unbeaten 281 today.

It was a new career best for the Victoria skipper, going past his previous best of 215 against NSW at the SCG in November 2016, keeping his name top of mind for national selectors with five Tests against the West Indies and South Africa this summer and a four-match tour of India early next year.

The 31-year-old was part of a Victorian record fifth-wicket partnership of 338 with Sam Harper, who also finished unbeaten on 132 as the hosts declared at 4-616 at lunch on day four with a lead of 150.

Their fifth-wicket partnership bettered the previous Victorian mark of 316 set by Grant Gardiner and Laurie Harper in 1997. The competition's overall record fifth-wicket stand remains the 464no put on by bothers Steve and Mark Waugh in 1990.

Handscomb's decision to declare meant he missed out on the chance of becoming the 15th player to post a Shield triple century, and the 19th in the competition's history (Bradman and Ponsford scored three apiece).

As it stands, Handscomb's marathon knock (from 367 balls with 23 fours and seven sixes) ranks equal 22nd among the all-time top Sheffield Shield scores and is the seventh-highest for Victoria.

Before yesterday, Handscomb had 202 runs at the Junction Oval from four matches, but he now holds the second-highest individual score at the venue behind Martin Love's 300 not out in November 2003.

It was also the Victoria's best Shield innings against WA, passing the great Dean Jones and Will Pucovski, who shared the mark on 243.

Harper, meanwhile, pushed his average at the Junction Oval past 100 with his second first-class century and highest score for Victoria, eclipsing his 106 not out against South Australia at the same venue in April 2021.

Handscomb, who was the 2021-22 Marsh Sheffield Shield's leading run-scorer with 697 has now started this season with two centuries in two matches following his 132 against South Australia last week.

"Mike Hussey debuted at 30 and had a pretty good Test career and even Chris Rogers started playing again at 35 and played for a couple of years, so it's definitely not out of the realms to play again," Handscomb said of his chances for a Test recall ahead of the season.

"I do like playing against spin but I've also played in Australia for most of my career, which is mainly against quicks, so I like to think I can still play the fast ball.

"If (being a good player of spin) does help me get on subcontinent tours, which it has done before, then that's great.

"But also don't forget I do like batting in Australia as well, where it is fast and bouncy and I can play a few cuts and pulls if need be.

"You also need a position to come up in the team as well and when the Test team is as strong as it is and performing quite well, it doesn't matter how many runs you score, they stay in."

Handscomb started the day on 174 and brought up his double century by flicking Lance Morris to fine leg.

He scored 107 of Victoria's 170 in the opening session, taking just 35 balls to move from 200 to 250.