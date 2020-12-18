KFC BBL|10

From third XI to BBL: Hatzoglou's meteoric rise

Two seasons ago, Peter Hatzoglou was playing for his club's third XI. Now the 22-year-old data analyst from Melbourne's west is mixing it with the world's best T20 players

Louis Cameron

18 December 2020, 04:17 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

