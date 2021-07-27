KFC BBL|11

Cult hero joins new club in BBL|11 shock

Peter Hatzoglou has a new home for the upcoming Big Bash season after parting ways with the Melbourne Renegades

Dave Middleton

27 July 2021, 04:28 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

