Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Siddle announces international retirement

Australia bowler Peter Siddle tells teammates at MCG he is retiring from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious international career

Cricket Network

29 December 2019, 09:48 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo