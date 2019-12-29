Siddle announces international retirement

Iconic Test Moment: Siddle's birthday hat-trick

Veteran Peter Siddle has retired from international cricket, making an emotional announcement in front of the Australian squad at the MCG on Sunday.

Siddle, part of Australia's 13-man squad for the Boxing Day Test but overlooked for the final XI, told teammates he'd hung up the boots following a 67-Test career that has spanned more than a decade.

The 35-year-old, who played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes earlier this year, exchanged hugs with players and support staff on the morning of day four.

"The Ashes was the main goal to get on that tour and be part of that series," Siddle said today on Fox Cricket.

"I'd been chatting to (Tim Paine) and (Justin Langer) through that series, and I could have done it (retired) after that. But the chance of maybe getting a to play again at home, it would have been nice, but I can be content.

"I'm very happy but a bit sad.

"As a young kid, I wasn't super talented. I had to work hard for it. Being able to walk out with a Baggy Green and represent Australia …

"Just chatting to the boys, the three fast bowlers in this Test, I played in all their debuts, that's part of the reason, they're a lot younger than me, and I love watching them play."

Siddle returned to the MCG to inform the Australia squad after starring in a final-over victory for the Adelaide Strikers earlier this week.

#AUSvNZ 67 Tests 20 ODIs 2 T20Is 241 international wickets

"From the moment that I saw @petersiddle403, I just wanted to have him in my team every single game." - @RickyPonting pic.twitter.com/ECoKj29Kgd — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2019

Congrats to @petersiddle403 on a great career , well played champion 👍🇦🇺. https://t.co/ArMT0up1QE — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) December 28, 2019

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)