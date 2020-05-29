It's official: Siddle signs new deal with Tasmania

After much off-season speculation, it's been confirmed that former Test quick Peter Siddle has signed a two-year contract with the Tasmanian Tigers.

The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket in December after playing 67 Tests and taking 221 wickets, will make the late-career move from Victoria to the Apple Isle for the 2020-21 season.

Siddle won two Sheffield Shield titles with his home state and played 62 matches after debuting in 2005.

His experience will help the Tigers fill the void of George Bailey, who retired to join Cricket Australia's national selection panel earlier this year.

Siddle is coming off a strong Sheffield Shield season where he finished fourth on the overall wicket list with 32 scalps at an average of 19.87.

Speaking with cricket.com.au last month, Siddle confirmed he was open to offers from other states.

"I still want to play for Victoria and be at Victoria but a few states have shown interest and that's not bad when you know you're going to be 36, 37 (years old)," Siddle said on The Unplayable Podcast.

"It's nice to be wanted."

Meanwhile, injury plagued allrounder James Faulkner, who last played first-class cricket for Tasmania in 2017, has been left off the Tigers' contract list.

Western Australia allrounder D'Arcy Short appears set to stay in Perth for his first-class and one-day cricket, despite being linked to a move to Tasmania where he plays for the Hobart Hurricanes in the KFC BBL.

Short was seen training with WA earlier this week after Tasmania coach Adam Griffith had expressed an interest in luring the 29-year-old to the Apple Isle full time.

"We see that as such an enticing option for us, having someone at the top of the order who can also be a front-line spinner," Griffith told the Hobart Mercury last week.

“D'Arcy is super-skilled and a talented batter who when he puts his mind to it, can do a lot of things that a lot of batters can’t.

"I think it’s a case of if he really wants it, then why can’t he do it? That’s the attitude that he has to take and that’s the attitude we’ve taken in why we want to recruit him.”

Alex Bevilaqua, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Willis and Simon Milenko have also been left without a state contract.

Cricket Tasmania will announce their full lists for the men's and women's teams early next week.