Dettol ODI Series v India

Fallen friends Jones, Hughes, honoured at SCG

There was a sombre feel to the early stages of the men's international summer as Australia and India players paid tribute to the late, great Dean Jones and Phillip Hughes

Andrew Ramsey at the SCG

27 November 2020, 04:08 PM AEST

