Fallen friends Jones, Hughes, honoured at SCG

Amid the restrained joy and palpable relief of men's international cricket returning to Australia, there was a poignant sadness that heralded the start of the Dettol ODI Series this afternoon.

After the rival teams honoured Indigenous culture and traditions by assembling barefoot on the SCG outfield, and prior to the pre-game Welcome to Country and India and Australia national anthems, proceedings paused to remember two of the game's much-missed mates.

RIP Deano: An SCG ODI tribute to an Aussie icon

It's two months since Dean Jones died suddenly in India, a country that had become deeply embedded in his soul since his most famous Test innings in the even-more celebrated tied Test at Madras (now Chennai) in 1986.

Among the archival footage shown on the electronic scoreboard as players and spectators at today's game observed a minute's silence in Jones's honour was his run-in with fiery West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose at the same venue almost 28 years earlier.

It was an exchange oft-recited in cricket folklore given it was sparked by Jones's insistence the giant Antiguan remove his white toweling wrist bands, and sparked such a response that Ambrose subsequently tore through Australia's batting in that ODI final to claim 5-32.

From the vault: Deano's worst idea ever

Despite the inherent sadness in that minute of remembrance, several players found it difficult to resist an admiring smile at Jones's typical bravado, and at his dazzling strokeplay that also featured in his tribute reel.

In addition to being a loved member of Australia's cricket fraternity, having represented his country in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs, Jones was an admired figure on the subcontinent for his passionate support for, and involvement in, cricket at international and domestic levels.

At the conclusion of the minute's silence in his honour, the SCG then paused to remember Phillip Hughes who tragically died six years ago having been struck while batting in a Sheffield Shield match at the ground two days earlier.

"Today, as they take the field at the SCG, Australia’s limited overs squad will walk past Phillip Hughes’ plaque, which stands in perpetuity atop the players’ race," Cricket Australia's interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

David Warner looks skyward at 4:08pm // Getty

"It will be a sombre moment as we all remember Phillip on this, the sixth anniversary of his passing.

"Phillip gave the game so much by inspiring millions of people across Australia and around the world with his spirit, humanity, talent and humour.

"He was, and will always be, loved by the entire Australian cricket family and his legacy will live forever.

"Our hearts go out to the Hughes family of Greg, Virginia, Megan and Jason, Phillip’s friends, as well as the Macksville community (Hughes's home town).

"Our thoughts are also very much with today’s players and all who played with or against Phillip."

Australia, India unite in stand against racism

Hughes's passing cast a pall over that summer's series against India, and members of the current touring party – including skipper Virat Kohli – who were in Australia six years ago would have shared the sombre memories held by the Australia squad and public.

Today marked the first time since the Australia team has played at the SCG on the anniversary of Hughes's death, stirring especially deep memories among members of the playing group who were part of that 2014 Shield match – David Warner, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc (NSW) and Adam Zampa (SA).

The big screen tribute to Phillip Hughes // Fox Cricket

Warner was at the crease, unbeaten 37, when Hughes's image was shown on the SCG's electronic scoreboard at 4:08pm, a time that honoured his Australia Test cap number of 408.

Just moments before the tribute appeared, India believed they had Warner's opening partner Aaron Finch caught behind off the bowling of spinner Ravi Jadeja, with television replays later confirming the umpire's view the ball had brushed Finch's thigh pad rather than his bat.

That natural break in the game allowed fans to burst into generous applause in Hughes's honour, and for Warner and Finch to meet mid-pitch from where they each glanced at the big screens located either end of the stadium.

Aaron Finch salutes the heavens for his fifty // AAP

Then, before resuming their respective innings, they raised their eyes skywards in remembrance of their mate.

With sadness in their hearts, but a shared understanding the game goes on.

Just as Dean Jones and Phillip Hughes would doubtless demand.

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements