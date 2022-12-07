India v Australia T20Is - Women

Litchfield shrugs off the pressure to seize her chance

The 19-year-old says she's relishing her chance in the national squad for the first time and will take any opportunity she can get during Australia's five-game series

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

7 December 2022, 05:12 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo