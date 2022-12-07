Litchfield shrugs off the pressure to seize her chance

Litchfield lights up Mumbai with aggressive net session

When Phoebe Litchfield walked out into unfamiliar territory for her first ever net session as an Australian cricketer at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, one part of the experience was familiar at least.

The uncapped 19-year-old is part of a senior Australian squad for the first time and that hit out on Tuesday was her first taste of batting on Indian wickets.

But sharing a net with her NSW Breakers skipper – and now Aussie captain – Alyssa Healy helped.

"That was a bit of a nice icebreaker, it was pretty cool," Litchfield told reporters from Mumbai on Wednesday.

"But she was smacking it down other end and I was struggling to get off the mark.

"It wasn't the greatest hit on the spinny slow wickets, but it was my first hit on the subcontinent, so it's not going to be perfect.

"But it was lots of fun."

Litchfield, who hails from Orange in regional New South Wales, has carried the tag of ‘next big thing’ in Australian cricket since she was 16, when vision of a net session she had with NSW during her school holidays in 2019 went viral.