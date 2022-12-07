Litchfield shrugs off the pressure to seize her chance

Litchfield lights up Mumbai with aggressive net session
When Phoebe Litchfield walked out into unfamiliar territory for her first ever net session as an Australian cricketer at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, one part of the experience was familiar at least.
The uncapped 19-year-old is part of a senior Australian squad for the first time and that hit out on Tuesday was her first taste of batting on Indian wickets.
But sharing a net with her NSW Breakers skipper – and now Aussie captain – Alyssa Healy helped.
"That was a bit of a nice icebreaker, it was pretty cool," Litchfield told reporters from Mumbai on Wednesday.
"But she was smacking it down other end and I was struggling to get off the mark.
"It wasn't the greatest hit on the spinny slow wickets, but it was my first hit on the subcontinent, so it's not going to be perfect.
"But it was lots of fun."
Litchfield, who hails from Orange in regional New South Wales, has carried the tag of ‘next big thing’ in Australian cricket since she was 16, when vision of a net session she had with NSW during her school holidays in 2019 went viral.
She hit a half-century in just her second WBBL match for Sydney Thunder later that same year and has since represented her country at under-19 and Australia A level.
The left-hander produced her best campaign yet in WBBL|08, hitting 280 runs at a strike rate of 117 opening the batting during what was a difficult season for the Thunder; those performances enough to secure her spot on this tour to India.
Litchfield powers Thunder with back-to-back fifties
On Wednesday she admitted the outside noise about her potential had been an extra weight on her shoulders, but one she has largely been able to ignore when she steps into middle.
Likewise, working with sports psychologists has helped her focus at the crease, given her natural tendency to be her own harshest critic and become frustrated while batting.
"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't cross my mind," Litchfield said.
"The pressure of scoring runs, it always plays on the mind and especially as a young person with the media going, 'oh you're the next big thing' and I’m hoping that I don't go nowhere ... but as soon as I hop on the field it disappears, which is nice, and I just focus on scoring runs and having fun.
"I think I've improved a lot as a batter, both with my power, but also just learning how to read the game and setting up an innings.
"And then I think my temperament is definitely improved from a silly 16-year-old … I've been learning how to manage those emotions out in the middle in those pressured situations."
Litchfield delights with brilliant first NSW century
It remains to be seen whether Litchfield will fill the middle-order gap in Australia’s batting order following the retirement of Rachael Haynes; as a fellow left-hander she shares similarities with her Thunder captain, but likewise faces stiff competition from the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry.
If a debut does come, Litchfield is ready to seize the opportunity.
"(To debut) would mean the world," she said. "Playing for Australia has been my dream for so long and if I get the call up that'd be awesome ... but I’m not expecting too much.
"I guess that's the spot that's free in the Aussie set-up (in the middle-order), but I'm not looking for anything at the moment and I'm just relishing the time in the group and learning everything I can."
Australia will train twice more at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai this week ahead of the first of five T20Is on Friday evening (Saturday morning AEDT).
Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas
She hit a half-century in just her second WBBL match for Sydney Thunder later that same year and has since represented her country at under-19 and Australia A level.
The left-hander produced her best campaign yet in WBBL|08, hitting 280 runs at a strike rate of 117 opening the batting during what was a difficult season for the Thunder; those performances enough to secure her spot on this tour to India.
On Wednesday she admitted the outside noise about her potential had been an extra weight on her shoulders, but one she has largely been able to ignore when she steps into middle.
Likewise, working with sports psychologists has helped her focus at the crease, given her natural tendency to be her own harshest critic and become frustrated while batting.
"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't cross my mind," Litchfield said.
"The pressure of scoring runs, it always plays on the mind and especially as a young person with the media going, 'oh you're the next big thing' and I’m hoping that I don't go nowhere ... but as soon as I hop on the field it disappears, which is nice, and I just focus on scoring runs and having fun.
"I think I've improved a lot as a batter, both with my power, but also just learning how to read the game and setting up an innings.
"And then I think my temperament is definitely improved from a silly 16-year-old … I've been learning how to manage those emotions out in the middle in those pressured situations."
It remains to be seen whether Litchfield will fill the middle-order gap in Australia’s batting order following the retirement of Rachael Haynes; as a fellow left-hander she shares similarities with her Thunder captain, but likewise faces stiff competition from the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry.
If a debut does come, Litchfield is ready to seize the opportunity.
"(To debut) would mean the world," she said. "Playing for Australia has been my dream for so long and if I get the call up that'd be awesome ... but I’m not expecting too much.
"I guess that's the spot that's free in the Aussie set-up (in the middle-order), but I'm not looking for anything at the moment and I'm just relishing the time in the group and learning everything I can."
Australia will train twice more at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai this week ahead of the first of five T20Is on Friday evening (Saturday morning AEDT).
Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies
First Test: Australia won by 164 runs
Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas
Buy #AUSvWI Test tickets here