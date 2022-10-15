PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Pioneering Borovec takes the reins as PM's clash returns

Australia men's assistant coach Andre Borovec continues his remarkable coaching journey when the Prime Minister's XI take on the West Indies in a four-day day-night fixture next month

Jack Paynter in Canberra

15 October 2022, 12:05 PM AEST

