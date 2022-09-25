Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Qld preview: 'Cut-throat hunger' driving Bulls rebound

The Bulls are chasing 'that cutthroat hunger' season-in, season-out after crashing back to earth last summer following their Sheffield Shield-winning 2020-21 season

Adam Burnett

25 September 2022, 09:00 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo