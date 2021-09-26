Star-studded Bulls chasing more silverware

A strong Queensland team will be chasing back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles for the first time in two decades when their domestic season gets underway this week.

Boasting a top order featuring Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw and a bowling attack led by Test hopefuls Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson, the Bulls will have arguably the strongest side on paper in the first-class competition this season.

And having reached the final of the one-day tournament in two of the past five summers, they're expected to be a force in the Marsh Cup as well.

Star players Neser and Labuschagne spoke with cricket.com.au to preview their season, starting with their Marsh Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania, which starts on Tuesday.

Queensland Bulls

Squad: Marnus Labuschagne (CA contract), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Blake Edwards, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood. Rookies: Jack Clayton, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Will Prestwidge.

In: James Bazley (Redlands), Will Prestwidge (Norths).

Out: Brendan Doggett (SA), Nathan McSweeney (SA), Corey Hunter (Wynnum-Manly), Benji Floros (Wynnum-Manly).

Last season

Sheffield Shield: Champions

Marsh One-Day Cup: Third

Scheduled matches (so far)

Sep 28-Oct 1: Marsh Sheffield Shield, Queensland v Tasmania, Ian Healy Oval

Oct 3: Marsh Cup, Queensland v Tasmania, Ian Healy Oval

The inside word with … Michael Neser & Marnus Labuschagne

The pre-season

Neser: "Everyone really seems in great nick at the moment. It's high spirits after last season. We've discussed not losing that focus after winning (the Shield), because we felt like the season after we won last time (2017-18), we didn't train as well as we could've in the pre-season. We weren't completely complacent, but we didn't do things as thoroughly as we probably should've. But this year, our pre-season has been better than last year's, so hopefully that holds us in good stead.

Bulls clean up the Blues to win 2020-21 Shield title

"All the batters are hitting the ball really well. 'Renners' (Matthew Renshaw) has been probably the pick of our batters in the pre-season – he's been making a lot of runs in the trial games and he's looked brilliant."

Labuschagne: "Pre-season has been awesome. Great fun. We're at the back-end of it now, getting ready for this first Shield game. The guys have been working hard here and it's been good to come back and see some of the exciting new skills that they've developed over the pre-season and see where they're at with their games."

Player availability

Neser: "Aside from a couple of bowlers, we're all fit and strong. Unfortunately Billy (Stanlake) is out for a bit, and Xavier Bartlett is coming back after stress fractures from last season, so hopefully he's not too far away. And I'll miss one, maybe two games for the birth of my child around mid-October."

Young gun

Neser: "I wouldn't be surprised if you see Connor Sully coming through this year. He's been bowling very fast, it's been quite impressive. He's a raw talent; he bowls fast, and he offers a point of difference to other quicks with his aggressiveness. He's got a good attitude too, and he's a great trainer and a very strong guy as well. Blake Edwards, who you would've seen in that brilliant Shield win against Victoria, he's been going well as well."

Key player

Neser: "I'm going to go with our captain, Usman Khawaja. Uzzy will be crucial again this season, with his leadership and his batting. He's got so much experience now and I can see him having a really good year. If he can score some big runs at the top, that'll be massive for us."

Inside Queensland's Sheffield Shield final celebrations

Labuschagne: "Uzzy's been going well. He's really laidback and I think that complements this Bulls squad really well. He's always a key player for us. When he's in form and playing really well, he's playing that pull shot and the margin for error for bowlers is really small. At the back-end of last summer he was in that mode where if they missed a bit full or they missed a bit short, he hurt them. Hopefully he can score a lot of runs and we can get back-to-back Shields."

Teams to beat

Neser: "For us it's always New South Wales. We've got a great rivalry there and it'll no doubt be the case again, they'll be near the top and they've got so many star players but some good depth now as well. We love coming up against them."