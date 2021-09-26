Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Star-studded Bulls chasing more silverware

A Queensland side featuring nine international players will again be one of the favourites to lift the domestic trophies this season

Adam Burnett

26 September 2021, 02:44 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo