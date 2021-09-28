Shield match postponed after Brisbane COVID cases

The Marsh Sheffield Shield game scheduled to begin in Brisbane today has been postponed until later in the season after Tasmania decided to fly home following news that Queensland had recorded four locally-acquired cases of COVID-19.

The match between Queensland and Tasmania was due to begin this morning at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane at 10am local time, but Queensland Cricket announced the postponement on Twitter just before 9.30am, the scheduled toss time.

Despite the new cases, the Queensland government has not enforced a lockdown and the only health measure to be re-introduced so far is a return to mandatory mask-wearing in indoor settings for those in the Brisbane and Moreton Bay Areas.

While acknowledging the match could have proceeded under the current public health settings, Tasmania said they had taken a "cautious and considered approach" and opted to fly home.

"Cricket Tasmania has made the decision to return their Tasmanian Tigers Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day squads to Tasmania today," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement. "This is not a decision that was taken lightly.

"While the situation in Queensland hasn't prevented the match from commencing today, a cautious and considered approach is being taken and it is our strong opinion that we are better having our players and staff home as we build a better understanding of the current landscape.

"We look forward to playing the Queensland Bulls at the first opportunity. We thank Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia for their understanding and flexibility with this match postponement, and we hope that this preventative measure will, with hindsight, not have been required."

Ground staff put the covers back on at Ian Healy Oval // Getty

The Tasmanian team flew from Hobart to Queensland last Tuesday for some extra training sessions on the Gold Coast ahead of their first game of the season. They arrived in Brisbane on the weekend.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said the fate of the Marsh One-Day Cup match between the two sides that is due to be played on Sunday is yet to be determined.

"The (Shield) match will be rescheduled to a new date later in the season, following the Tasmanian team's decision to fly home today," the CA statement read.

"Further updates regarding the scheduled Marsh One-Day Cup match between the two sides, due to be played this Sunday, October 3, will be provided in due course.

"Cricket Australia and all State and Territory Associations will continue to make the health and safety of our players, staff, match officials, fans and the wider community our top priority as we look to execute a safe and successful summer of cricket."

The Australian and Indian women's teams flew from Mackay to the Gold Coast on Monday ahead of their one-off-Test at Metricon Stadium, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.

The start of the men's domestic season has already been significantly disrupted due to lockdowns in NSW and Victoria and resultant state border closures.

So far, only two matches have been played: a first-class and one-day match between South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide.

The matches scheduled to be played in Brisbane this week were the only other confirmed games on the schedule at this stage.