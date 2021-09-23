Injury scare for Aussies on eve of second ODI

Haynes sent for scans after elbow blow in Mackay nets

A question mark has been put over Rachael Haynes' involvement in Friday's second ODI against India in Mackay, after the opening batter suffered a nasty blow to the right elbow during training today.

Haynes, who top-scored in Australia's series-opening win on Tuesday with 93 not out, was batting in the nets when she was struck by a rising ball.

She doubled over in pain, then removed her gloves and walked out of the nets and to the team changerooms to ice the injury, before leaving the ground a short time later.

"Rach suffered a knock to her right elbow while batting today and has been taken to get scans," said Australia team physio Kate Beerworth.

The 34-year-old has been in impressive form at the top of the order for Australia, making 65 in last Saturday's practice match against the Indians in Brisbane before guiding the hosts to victory alongside skipper Meg Lanning two days ago in the first CommBank ODI.

"It's just been nice to spend some time in the middle," Haynes told cricket.com.au earlier this week.

"That's probably been the one thing coming from New South Wales we've lacked, is game time and centre-wicket practice, so it's been really nice to get that opportunity and spend some time in the middle.

"We haven't really played a lot against India over the last little bit so it was nice to get a sighter (in the practice match), and on some players we haven't seen before too."

Should Haynes be ruled out of tomorrow's match, Australia have no shortage of back-up options.

The most likely scenario would see current number five Beth Mooney elevated to open alongside Alyssa Healy.

Mooney, who opens alongside Healy in T20Is, has been a run machine in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat in recent seasons, regularly featuring in the top run-scorers in the competition. She also bats at the top of the order for Queensland in domestic 50-over cricket, and has a century and five fifties to her name (ave 34.94) in 17 innings as an ODI opener.

Should the 27-year-old left-hander be given another opportunity opening, a middle-order spot might then open up for 19-year-old Victoria allrounder Annabel Sutherland.

The uncapped Georgia Redmayne could also come into the conversation after her stunning run of form through the 2020-21 WNCL summer helped Queensland lift the Ruth Preddey Cup for the first time.

Redmayne has however been on lighter training duties after experiencing knee soreness earlier in the tour.

Australia will be looking to extend their world record ODI winning streak to 26 tomorrow when they again face India, this time in a day-night encounter from 3pm AEST.

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia defeated India by nine wickets

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast