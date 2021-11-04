Dravid to replace Shastri as India's head coach

Legendary batsman to take over following the T20 World Cup after Ravi Shastri opted against renewing his contract

Reuters

4 November 2021, 09:06 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo