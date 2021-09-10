ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Rashid Khan steps down as Afghanistan T20 captain

Star spinner says he wasn't consulted in the selection of Afghanistan's T20 World Cup squad; ICC to discuss country's future at next board meeting

AP & cricket.com.au

10 September 2021, 07:16 AM AEST

