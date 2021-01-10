KFC BBL|10

Afghan stars to exit BBL|10 for Ireland series

With Afghanistan's ODI series against Ireland looming large, the Strikers, Heat and Renegades must bid farewell to their international imports for the remainder of BBL|10

Dave Middleton

10 January 2021, 10:55 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

