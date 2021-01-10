Afghan stars to exit BBL|10 for Ireland series

The KFC BBL's cadre of Afghanistan stars are to depart this week ahead of the country's one-day international series with Ireland in the UAE.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman have all been named in their country's 16-man squad that will face Ireland in three ODIs from January 21.

That series had already been pushed back by several days due to visa issues for the UAE, where matches will be played, but the time has come for the Afghans to depart for national duties.

Adelaide Strikers stalwart Rashid, the national vice-captain, will play his final match of BBL|10 on Monday night against the Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, which will also be his 50th appearance for the club.

Rashid's helicopter takes flight in BBL|10

"When your national team needs you, you have to go and do your duties, but at the same time I will miss playing with my blue brothers," Rashid said today.

"Of course, I love everything about Adelaide and playing for the Strikers, it is such a beautiful place and ground and all the fans have been wonderful since I started here four years ago.

"I wish my team-mates well for the rest of the tournament and hopefully we will make finals and go further than that."

The Brisbane Heat are expecting to still have Mujeeb for two more fixtures, including tonight's match against the Sydney Sixers on the Gold Coast, and Thursday's match against the Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium.

Mujeeb the magician canes Hobart with fabulous five

"It looks like the Renegades game will be the last one for Mujeeb," Heat coach Darren Lehmann said.

"It's been wonderful having him again and we believe his bowling has gone to a new level this summer."

Mujeeb claimed career best and club record figures of 5-15 against the Hobart Hurricanes and has taken 12 wickets so far this season for the Heat at 14.33 and an economy of 6.61.

Rashid has 14 wickets for the Strikers at 17.07 and an economy of 6.82 and the club will turn to Liam O'Connor after his departure

President Nabi rules with match-winning 71

"You're always going to feel it when a player like Rashid is missing from your team, but I have full confidence in this group and we've seen Liam O'Connor step-up when we needed him in the BBL|07 Final," Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie said.

"We wish Rashid well and hope to see him again in BBL|11 and beyond."

The Melbourne Renegades are yet to formally confirm Nabi's availability, but if Mujeeb is set for the January 14 clash with the Heat it is likely Nabi would also feature for the Renegades in that game.

Renegades' Noor Ahmed and the Melbourne Stars' Zahir Khan were not included in Afghanistan's international squad and will be available for the remainder of BBL|10 season.