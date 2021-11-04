KFC BBL|11

Renegades recruit returns after career-saving summer

Reece Topley was at his lowest ebb when the Melbourne Renegades took him under their wing in 2018-19. Now the left-arm quick – who has been drafted into England's T20 World Cup squad – is returning to the club for BBL|11

Dave Middleton

4 November 2021, 10:21 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

