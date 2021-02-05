KFC BBL|10

Reserve day an option for SCG BBL|10 decider

Big Bash officials have a contingency to call upon if rain ruins Saturday night’s decider, while a potential clash with a flight across the Tasman is set to be avoided

Louis Cameron in Canberra

5 February 2021, 09:40 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo