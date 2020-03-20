ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020

Reserve days on the cards for men's T20 World Cup

Playing conditions set to be reviewed after England were eliminated by rain in the women's T20 World Cup this month

Andrew Ramsey

20 March 2020, 03:40 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo